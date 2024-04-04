South African Footballer Luke Fleurs Killed in Hijacking

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs has been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg , his Kaizer Chiefs club said on Thursday. The 24-year-old defender was shot while waiting to be attended to at a gas station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg , according to police. ' Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg . Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,' Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the attackers fled with Fleur's vehicle and police were investigating a case of murder and car hijacking. 'The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice,' Masondo said. The footballer was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, he added. Authorities said they have opened a murder and car hijacking investigation

South African Footballer Luke Fleurs Killed Hijacking Johannesburg Defender Gas Station Murder Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijackingSouth African footballer Luke Fleurs has been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg. His Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday. Police say the 24-year-old defender was shot while waiting to be attended to at a petrol station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

African Giants Light Up the 2024 African Games in GhanaSports Equity™ Lab (SEL) and Swiss sportswear brand On partner to showcase six outstanding African athletes in a 10-meter-tall installation at the venue of the 2024 African Games.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

African Giants Light Up the 2024 African Games in GhanaSports Equity™ Lab (SEL) and Swiss sportswear brand On partner to showcase six outstanding African athletes in a 10-meter-tall installation at the venue of the 2024 African Games.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

Charges pursued against South African parliamentary speaker allegedly bribed with $135K, wigSouth African prosecutors announced Monday their intent to charge embattled Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with corruption.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Chimpanzees stayed in an 'invisible cage' after zoo enclosure was enlarged—South African studyCaptive chimpanzees are one of the most popular species kept in zoos because of their charismatic appeal and similarity to humans. They are the closest living relatives of humans because of the shared genes and behavioral and psychological similarities.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

South African Parliament Speaker's home searched, evidence seized in bribery probeThe Speaker of Parliament in South Africa, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had her home searched by a special investigations unit on Tuesday in a bribery probe.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »