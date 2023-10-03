South African cabinet minister and 3 other lawmakers cleared of corruption in parliamentary probe

A South African cabinet minister and three other lawmakers from the ruling African National Congress party were cleared of corruption Tuesday by a parliamentary ethics committee.Nxesi was accused of receiving money from a company connected to well-known South African businessman and government contractor Edwin Sodi.

Sodi’s relationship with and payments to prominent ANC figures came under scrutiny at the commission of inquiry. He is reportedly under investigation by the anti-corruption Special Investigating Unit over another government contract.ran for four years from 2018-22 under Judge Raymond Zondo. It revealed widespread graft involving big-money contracts in government and state-owned entities. Numerous high-profile ANC politicians were implicated in receiving improper payments but no one has been convicted in a criminal trial.on charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, but that case relates to an arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales before Zuma was president.

Read more:

sdut »

South African cabinet minister and 3 other lawmakers cleared of corruption in parliamentary probeA South African cabinet minister and three other lawmakers from the ruling African National Congress party have been cleared of corruption by a parliamentary ethics committee.

Why are Birmingham lawmakers eyeing a run for Congress in South AlabamaA rare competitive congressional race in Alabama's 2nd district has Democratic hopefuls from Birmingham -- far from the district's boundaries. The U.S. Constitution allows for it.

A grizzly bear attack leaves 2 people dead in western Canada. Park rangers kill the bearNational park officials in Canada say that a grizzly bear attack at a national park in...

Biden implores Congress to pass funding for Ukraine as shutdown crisis avertedPresident Joe Biden said Sunday that American aid to Ukraine will keep flowing for now as he sought to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support.

Biden expresses frustration after Congress narrowly avoids shutdownWill Speaker McCarthy's last-minute decision to avert a government shutdown jeopardize his position?

US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill By ReutersUS Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill

A South African cabinet minister and three other lawmakers from the ruling African National Congress party were cleared of corruption Tuesday by a parliamentary ethics committee.Nxesi was accused of receiving money from a company connected to well-known South African businessman and government contractor Edwin Sodi.

Sodi’s relationship with and payments to prominent ANC figures came under scrutiny at the commission of inquiry. He is reportedly under investigation by the anti-corruption Special Investigating Unit over another government contract.ran for four years from 2018-22 under Judge Raymond Zondo. It revealed widespread graft involving big-money contracts in government and state-owned entities. Numerous high-profile ANC politicians were implicated in receiving improper payments but no one has been convicted in a criminal trial.on charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, but that case relates to an arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales before Zuma was president.

US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

The US is announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against 14 people and 14 firms across China and Canada related to the import of fentanyl into the United States

Pennsylvania inmates sue over ‘tortuous conditions’ of solitary confinement

A group of five Pennsylvania inmates have sued over the solitary confinement conditions in a state prison, saying the conditions are unconstitutional, worsening and creating mental illness in those held thereSchumer to lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to China, South Korea and Japan next week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to China next week, traveling to the country amid heightened tensions and after several members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet visitedA foreign armed force to fight gangs makes many in Haiti celebrate, while others worryUS Rep. John Curtis says he won’t run to succeed Mitt Romney as Utah senatorA string of volcanic tremors raises fears of mass evacuations in Italy

Hundreds of small tremors have shaken a densely populated volcanic area west of the Italian city of Naples in recent weeks, pushing the government to quickly redraft mass evacuation plans, even though experts don’t see an imminent risk of eruption