South Africa targets coal-smuggling syndicate across five provinces

Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World CupAustralia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India. Josh Inglis comes in for wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Tribunal prohibits Sasol’s sale of sodium cyanide business to DraslovkaThe Competition Tribunal has today issued an order prohibiting the intermediate merger involving the sale of Sasol South Africa’s sodium cyanide business to a Czech Republic-based producer of sodium cyanide, Draslovka Holding, through its local subsidiary, Draslovka South Africa. Sodium cyanide, a chemical compound commonly used in the extraction of precious metals like gold and silver, is an important input for the gold mining firms operating in South Africa. Sasol has a monopoly position in

Northam Platinum rated as A+, A1 investment in South AfricaCredit rating agency GCR Ratings has reaffirmed platinum miner Northam Platinum's South African-scale long-term and short-term credit ratings at A+(za) and A1(za), respectively, with the outlook maintained as 'stable.' The affirmation of Northam's rating is supported by its strong liquidity profile, robust financial position and continued expansion of production. Liquidity has been strengthened to provide the group with sufficient financial resources to continue its development activities, the

Australia's Stoinis in fray for World Cup clash with South AfricaAustralia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Spin aplenty expected for South Africa's Cricket World Cup showdown with 5-time champion AustraliaAustralia has already missed out on an early opportunity and South Africa has showed plenty of batting muscle ahead of their highly-anticipating showdown at the Cricket World Cup. There’s a re-laid wicket to contend with at Lucknow, with spinners expected to find assistance. Five-time champion Australia lost its opening match to India, while South Africa posted a World Cup record total in its opening win over Sri Lanka. The South Africans showed they're intent on ending their long and painful dr

Springboks have earned back respect from referees at Rugby World Cup, Erasmus saysOne of the surprises of the Rugby World Cup pool stage was that South Africa was the only team not to concede a yellow or red card. The defending champion Springboks were also one of the least penalized. Their 34 penaties conceded put them among the top six teams. Asked about their relationship with referees, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says, “The first word is respect.” He isn’t kidding. Erasmus has been sanctioned by World Rugby in 2021 and 2022 for criticizing the referees o