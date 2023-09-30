South Africa seeks quarterfinal berth at Rugby World Cup. Australia seeks some redemption

Defending champion South Africa can clinch a quarterfinal spot at the Rugby World Cup with a bonus-point win over Tonga in Marseille on Sunday. “If we are very lucky, maybe we will have a little chance. But don’t forget they won by 20 points against Georgia, who we just drew with.

But I am proud of what we do and consider that we will play one of the best teams in the world even if they are not at their best at the moment.”

Meanwhile, defending champion South Africa can secure a quarterfinal place on Sunday in Marseille with a bonus-point win against Tonga, which needs its own bonus-point win to stay in the running.

The Wallabies were waiting on Fiji’s result against Georgia on Saturday night to confirm they were going home after the pool stage. A Fiji bonus-point win would advance it from Pool C and send Australia to its earliest exit ever. headtopics.com

Whichever way Fiji goes, the Wallabies seek some consolation redemption in their first ever match with Portugal. The losses to Fiji and Wales over the last two weekends have gone down in history, but Australia has never lost more than two matches at a tournament.

