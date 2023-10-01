South Africa secures bonus-point 49-18 win over Tonga as Pollard makes promising return

South Africa’s Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Canan Moodie scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

South Africa's Canan Moodie scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa's Ox Nche peers out of the scrum during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa's Willie Le Roux scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)Tonga players celebrate after Fine Inisi scores their side's second try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, bottom, tackles Tonga's captain Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa's Kwagga Smith, front, is tacked from behind by Tonga's captain Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa's Vincent Koch, centre, is brought down by Tonga's Semisi Paea during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa's Marvin Orie wins a line out during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa's Grant Williams shouts during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa's Grant Williams, right, is tackled by Tonga's Malakai Fekitoa during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

As Kusile unit returns early, South Africa misses renewables procurement deadlineElectricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has welcomed the earlier-than-expected return of Kusile Unit 3 coal-fired generation, but has also acknowledged that government simultaneously failed to meet its end of September deadline for the release of the next public procurement round for renewable energy. Eskom confirmed on Saturday September 30 that Kusile Unit 3 had been restarted nearly a year after it, together with units 1 and 2, became inoperable after a slurry build up in the Unit 1 flue led to its collapse, damaging the other two flues in the west chimney they share in the process.

South Africa says Kusile coal plant to revive capacity this yearSouth Africa said Eskom will add 2,400 megawatts of generating capacity to the country’s grid before the end of the year.

How South Africa botched its first coal power-plant transitionKey ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government have attacked the switch to renewable energy.

South Africa seeks quarterfinal berth at Rugby World Cup. Australia seeks some redemptionDefending champion South Africa can clinch a quarterfinal spot at the Rugby World Cup with a bonus-point win over Tonga in Marseille on Sunday.

Op-ed: US should change course in West Africa to avert loss of lifeU.S. forces are sitting on powder kegs in West Africa. If Washington soon resumes business as usual, more hostile resistance is likely.