South Africa secures bonus-point 49-18 win over Tonga as Pollard makes promising return

South Africa’s Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Canan Moodie scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
South Africa’s Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Canan Moodie scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa’s Ox Nche peers out of the scrum during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa’s Willie Le Roux scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)Tonga players celebrate after Fine Inisi scores their side’s second try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa’s captain Siya Kolisi, bottom, tackles Tonga’s captain Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Kwagga Smith, front, is tacked from behind by Tonga’s captain Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Vincent Koch, centre, is brought down by Tonga’s Semisi Paea during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Marvin Orie wins a line out during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Grant Williams shouts during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa’s Grant Williams, right, is tackled by Tonga’s Malakai Fekitoa during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)South Africa’s Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)South Africa’s Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)