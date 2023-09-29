South Africa-Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up game washed out

South Africa’s Cricket World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan was washed out because of heavy rain. Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan encourage each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
)2 of 6Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)3 of 6Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)4 of 6Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)5 of 6Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground following heavy rains that delay the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan's spin bowlers could create some Cricket World Cup upsetsThey might not be Cricket World Cup contenders or even make the semifinals, but Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh all have the potential to beat many of the top teams because of their skillful spin bowlers
|
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan encourage each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)2 of 6Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)3 of 6Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)4 of 6Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)5 of 6Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground following heavy rains that delay the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)6 of 6Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground as heavy rains delays the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) |
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan encourage each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)1 of 6
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan encourage each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)