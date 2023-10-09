Sources - Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush after 4 seasons - ESPN

Bush had been the Red Sox's pitching coach since the 2020 season, after serving three years as the club's minor league pitching coordinator.

The Red Sox (78-84) finished last in the AL East for the third time in the past four seasons and are searching for a new chief baseball officer after Chaim Bloom was fired last month.

Read more:

espn »

The Boston Boys Reunite: Patriots stars Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Red Sox star David Ortiz discuss Boston's 'championship era' | FOX NFL KickoffOn 'FOX NFL Kickoff, the Boston Boys Reunited: New England Patriots stars Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz talked about the 'championship era' in Boston and what it meant to play for the city during a time when they saw unparalleled sports success with the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics.

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Still Admits He’s Learning More Every OctoberDave Roberts is still learning how to win in October.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys EMBARRASSED against Brock Purdy, 49ers - Dave Helman reacts | NFL on FOX PodDave Helman breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' crushing victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Dallas Cowboys bounce back from this embarrassing loss? Did Dak Prescott get exposed? Can ANYONE stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers? Check out everything Helman said here!

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts stands behind Clayton Kershaw despite Game 1 debacleThe Dodgers manager insisted Kershaw will start Game 4 if the series goes that far. “For me, that’s the best option, and I see it as the only option,” Roberts said.

Dave the Diver First Content Update Drops This MonthDave the Diver's first content update packs in tons of new content later this month.

Dave Ramsey has blunt advice on debt and investingThe key to this approach is to be sure it is temporary.