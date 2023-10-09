Sources - Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch could miss 4-6 weeks - ESPN

Best and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on trackTodd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer has covered the NFL since 1997 and Dallas since 2003. He joined ESPN in 2010. You can follow him on Twitter at @toddarcher.

Best and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on trackMikel Jones"In our personnel meeting we touched on some potential opportunities," McCarthy said,"but we just want to make sure we have all of the information before we head down that road.

One option could be moving Parsons to an off-the-ball linebacker role after he has played mostly as an edge player the past two seasons; however, taking Parsons out of a pass-rushing role would hurt the defense. headtopics.com

is working through an ankle issue but McCarthy was not ready to rule him out of the Chargers game just yet. If he can't play, then "With C.J., I can't describe how big of a loss that is on the game field, of course," special teams coordinator John Fassel said."But, gosh, everything else he does Monday through Saturday, meeting room, practice field, mentorship. And he'll still do that, but we'll miss him on Sunday.

Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch suffers neck injury vs. 49ersDallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

Dak Ponders Dallas Cowboys’ ‘Culture & Locker Room’ Being ‘Tested’The Dallas Cowboys were handed a soul-destroying lesson by a San Francisco 49ers juggernaut in a 42-10 loss and Dak Prescott knows that testing times are ahead.