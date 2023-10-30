'Sound of Freedom' Studio's New Movie Makes Millions at Box Office

The follow-up movie from the studio that delivered Sound of Freedom has also proved a hit at the box office.After Death, a feature-length documentary about what happens when we die, was the fourth-highest grossing film in the U.S. over the weekend.The Christocentric film, based on the testimonies of people who have had so-called near death experiences, made more than $5 million in the U.S, according to Box Office Mojo.

'The documentary explores the after life through stories of near death experiences, with analysis from scientists, authors and survivors. It's based on New York Times bestselling books such as 90 Minutes in Heaven, Imagine Heaven and To Heaven and Back.Angel Studios also engages in a 'pay it forward' system, which encourages viewers to buy tickets for other people who they want to see the film or who otherwise couldn't afford tickets themselves.

