Sorry, Google! The incredible OnePlus Open makes the Pixel Fold look like a prototype

Are 30-60 minutes enough time to make a folding phone? I don’t know. We might have to ask Google.to my colleagues, I’ll allow myself to be biased here - that’s what editorials are for anyway. But remember… “Biassed” isn’t a dirty word.

However, there are certain instances when certain devices do certain things so much better than certain other devices, that it’s almost undeniable how superior they are - subjective and objectively; with or without bias.You can fight me on that one, but I strongly believe the OnePlus Open is the very first tablet-style folding phone on the global market (US and Europe specifically) that doesn’t come with a bag full of compromises.

The Pixel Fold's only two advantages over the OnePlus Open seem to be wireless-charging and a higher grade water protection.. The Open is only IPX4 water-resistant, while the Pixel Fold’s rating goes up to IPX8. What this means is that the Open can take a splash, but the Pixel can be submerged into water without breaking. Hopefully. I wouldn’t try it.for which there’s no excuse, if you ask me. So, if you are someone who loves to charge wirelessly… there's that. headtopics.com

The OnePlus Open’s large display makes the Pixel Fold look like a prototype, and this a much bigger deal than you might thinkare the displays. But I’m not here to tell you the obvious. Yes, the OnePlus’ display sizes look more practical; yes, the Pixel Fold’s massive bezels are… massive; and yes, the OnePlus Open’s crease is pretty much invisible compared to the Pixe Fold’s.

OnePlus Open dominates the Pixel Fold in almost every single area; boasts truly incredible camera and a great battery experience The large display is the reason you buy a tablet-style foldable in the first place, which makes this category extremely important. It also means this comparison might as well end right here. But there’s more… headtopics.com

