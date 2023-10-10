Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas had 'productive mediation,' are close to child custody settlement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s youngest daughter’s name revealed amid nasty divorceSophie Turner and Joe Jonas had four days of “productive mediation” last week and are close to reaching a settlement in their custody battle case, their lawyers wrote in a letter to a judge Tuesday.

The pair attended mediation in the Big Apple from Oct. 4 through Oct. 7, after having agreed to keep their girls in New York while the case played out. Turner starts of the rotation with the girls from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, when she will have to bring them back to New York for Jonas to take over.

Jonas filed for divorce in early September and then Turner filed suit to be able to take their two girls to England. It was not immediately clear if the impending settlement in Turner’s Manhattan lawsuit would encompass the divorce case or solely the custody case. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Sophie Turner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement Amid Joe Jonas Divorce and Outings With Taylor SwiftSophie Turner shared a rare, cryptic post on social media amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two kids.

Sophie Turner sends Joe Jonas a Taylor Swift-inspired message amid divorceFans have praised the actress’ “passive-aggressive” accessory choice, with one noting that they “could write essays on the complexities” of it.

Sophie Turner dons Taylor Swift-coded bracelet in first post since Joe Jonas splitsophie turner dons taylor swift-coded bracelet in first post since joe jonas split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Mediation to Settle DivorceJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been embroiled in a bitter, child custody dispute, but they have been spending hours together over the last 2 days trying to hammer out a divorce settlement.

New Reports Suggest Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Have Agreed on a Major Decision Regarding Their DaughtersWhile there was some speculation that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' scheduled mediation was a press move to get the media's attention off their divorce, mediation appears to have actually worked out for the separating couple. According to a new report by TMZ, all signs are pointing to a child custody agreement between Turner and Jonas. On Monday, the 'Cool' singer was seen playing with his daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, at a park before dropping them off to Turner at Taylor Swift's New York

Sophie Turner takes relaxed stroll with daughters in NYC after Joe Jonas mediationThe “Game of Thrones” star was seen lovingly smiling at her youngest, Delphine, while walking alongside an unidentified friend Sunday.