Sooners QB Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma into annual grudge match with No. 3 Texas in Dallas

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) breaks away for a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) vs. No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0) in Dallas, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)No. 14 North Carolina faces the test of slowing a mobile QB in Saturday's visit from SyracuseThe rivals were expected to challenge each other for the Big 12 title this season and the winner gets the inside track to the conference championship game. The winner also hits the halfway point in the season eyeing the College Football Playoff. Both teams are undefeated in this matchup for the first time since 2011. It is alsoTexas quarterback Quinn Ewers' new run game against Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman. Ewers' ability to run this season is a new weapon in the Longhorns offense. He has touchdown runs of 29 and 30 yards the last two weeks, and five TDs overall this season. Stutsman is the do-everything player for the resurgent Sooners defense, and leads them in tackles and sacks, and also has an interception and fumble recovery.missed last year's game after a concussion and the Sooners were routed 49-0. Oklahoma is a different team with him on the field. Gabriel already has 1,593 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, and four more running TDs. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford calls him "the head of the snake." Texas hasn't faced an opponent's starting quarterback since Alabama in the second game.has been on a tear with three consecutive 100-yard games. He is the Big 12's leading rusher with 567 yards. The Longhorns physical run game, especially in the second half, could very well dictate the outcome. Texas has been dominant after halftime.Texas is struggling a bit on special teams. Kicker Bert Auburn is 9 of 14 on field goals and missed two last week against Kansas. Coach Steve Sarkisian said he doesn't plan to make a change ... Texas has surrendered only six touchdowns, but four have come on plays that covered 45 yards or longer ... Texas and Oklahoma rank 1-2 in the Big 12 in total defense ... The Sooners defense leads the country with 10 interceptions. Ewers has thrown just one.

No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma square off as undefeated teams before Big 12 farewellThe Red River rivalry game between third-ranked Texas and 12th-ranked Oklahoma matches the Big 12's only undefeated and only ranked teams. It is their last meeting as part of the Big 12, at least in the regular season. They could play in the Big 12 championship game in December before moving to the Southeastern Conference next year. For now, the focus is on their annual game in the middle of the State Fair of Texas in the league's highlight game this weekend. Both teams are 5-0, marking the first time since 2011 both are undefeated for their game.

Dillon Gabriel seeks big win to go with big numbers when No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 3 TexasOklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is second among active FBS players with nearly 13,000 career yards passing.

Healthy Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma against No. 3 Texas in clash of unbeaten Big 12 border rivalsOklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a concussion and never took the field against Texas last year. Sooners coach Brent Venables first game in the rivalry was a disaster. Both are looking for much different outcomes when No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma collide in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Gabriel is healthy and slinging the ball around like few quarterbacks in the country this season. Texas hasn't face an opponent's No. 1 quarterback in the last three games. Saturday is the last matchup of these border rivals in the Big 12. Both programs move to the SEC next season.

