Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is gaining Heisman buzz, whether he likes it or not

in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday — a victory secured after he methodically took his offense on a five-play, 75-yard game-winning drive in 61 seconds with no timeouts — Gabriel was asked if he'd welcome any Heisman Trophy attention that came his way.and maybe even make it to the College Football Playoff.

"He was fearless . I don't want to put any limits on what he can do. He will find a way to get it done." This time around, Gabriel was healthy and ready for his big moment in the Cotton Bowl. It helped that former Heisman Trophy winner, No. 1 overall

The Longhorns kicked a 47-yard field goal and took a 30-27 lead with 1:17 left on the clock, which ended up being far too much time for Gabriel to work up some magic.up the middle, 16 yards to Farooq, 28 yards to Stoops, a 3-yard QB run, and finally a 3-yard pass toWhen Gabriel took the field before the drive, he kept telling himself to just get completions. headtopics.com

With 20 seconds or so to play, OU faced second-and-goal. Gabriel saw Anderson in the back left corner of the end zone and thought to himself,"that's what we practice week in and week out," and hit him for the touchdown."Everyone came together, controlling the chaos and just dialing in," Gabriel said."That's big-time football. Something you dream of as a little kid.

"There are three things I represent," Gabriel said, taking a deep breath."The name on the front , the name on my back, and Hawaii."

Read more:

FOXSports »

Dillon Gabriel Makes Case for Heisman Trophy Candidacy Against TexasOklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team to win against Texas.

Why Oklahoma's win has the Sooners thinking of 2000 - ESPNDillon Gabriel and Oklahoma didn't blow Texas out of the water in the 34-30 win, but the Sooners do have their swagger back.

Oklahoma pulls off a MASSIVE upset over Texas in Red River Shootout | Joel Klatt ShowJoel Klatt broke down No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorns. He praised Dillon Gabriel’s performance with 398 total yards and two touchdowns. Joel wondered if the Sooners showed that they are a legit CFP contender. Then, he talked about if Texas could bounce back from the loss to still make the CFP.

Coaches Poll top 25: Sooners jump, Texas falls in college football rankings for Week 7Seven ranked teams lost over the weekend, including two in the top-10, while five previously undefeated schools suffered their first loss of the season, causing another notable shake-up in the new top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 7. Where we left off: Last week's Coaches Poll ...

College football poll (Oct. 8): Sooners rise in AP top 25SMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.

Longhorns ‘Still Have a Mission’ Following Loss to SoonersTexas Longhorn running back Jonathan Brooks is thinking positively after falling short to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.