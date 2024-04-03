Sony's PlayStation Portal Update Improves Visuals, Users Report

A recent update to Sony's PlayStation Portal handheld seems to have resulted in a substantial upgrade to the platform's visuals. Earlier this week, Sony released new firmware for the PlayStation Portal, but the official patch notes tied to this update weren't very substantial. Since that time, PS Portal users have been trying to figure out what patch 2.0.6 actually did to improve the platform.

Now, after ongoing testing, it seems that Sony may have greatly improved the fidelity that games can be played with on the streaming device. Shared by numerous users on Reddit, it was said that many have found the video quality of the PlayStation Portal to be much improved following the release of update 2.0.6. Most PS Portal users happened to attribute this to upgrades that were made in association with bitrate on the hardwar

