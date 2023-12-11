Sony RX1R II in Need of an Upgrade

The Sony RX1R II, a compact full-frame camera with a 35mm f/2 lens, is outdated and in need of an upgrade. The author has been advocating for a new version with a 61-megapixel sensor and improved autofocus. However, Sony has not responded to these requests.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Sony's Madame Web Trailer Introduces Evil Spider-Man Ezekiel SimsSony releases the first trailer for Madame Web, featuring the debut of Ezekiel Sims as an evil Spider-Man. The trailer hints at some key differences and darker origins for the character, who serves as the primary villain in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Sony's PlayStation 5 Earbuds with Lossless Audio to Launch Next MonthSony's first true wireless earbuds for PlayStation 5, the $199.99 Pulse Explore, provide lossless audio with ultra-low latency using PlayStation Link wireless protocol. The buds also support Bluetooth and allow simultaneous audio playback. Equipped with planar magnetic drivers.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Sony's PlayStation Portal: A Dedicated Game Streaming DeviceSony's new PlayStation Portal is a $199.99 device that streams games via Wi-Fi from your home PlayStation 5. It does not offer cloud streaming or local media playback. The purpose-built hardware features an eight-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and has a nonremovable battery.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Sony PlayStation 5 review: slimmer model makes a great console betterThe PS5's slimmer upgraded model makes a great console even better, with more storage and a slightly less awkward design.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
New Sony Patent Teases Perfect PlayStation Feature for Single-Player GamesSony's latest patent could make it easier to revisit parts in PS5 games.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
PlayStation Portal impressions: hands-on with Sony’s remote play handheld for PS5Sony’s $200 DualSense controller and tablet hybrid is solely for streaming games off your PS5 via remote play — something you can already do with other devices.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »