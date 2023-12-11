Sony RX1R II in Need of an Upgrade

The Sony RX1R II, a compact full-frame camera with a 35mm f/2 lens, is outdated and in need of an upgrade. The author has been advocating for a new version with a 61-megapixel sensor and improved autofocus. However, Sony has not responded to these requests.





petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sony's Madame Web Trailer Introduces Evil Spider-Man Ezekiel SimsSony releases the first trailer for Madame Web, featuring the debut of Ezekiel Sims as an evil Spider-Man. The trailer hints at some key differences and darker origins for the character, who serves as the primary villain in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Sony's PlayStation 5 Earbuds with Lossless Audio to Launch Next MonthSony's first true wireless earbuds for PlayStation 5, the $199.99 Pulse Explore, provide lossless audio with ultra-low latency using PlayStation Link wireless protocol. The buds also support Bluetooth and allow simultaneous audio playback. Equipped with planar magnetic drivers.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Sony's PlayStation Portal: A Dedicated Game Streaming DeviceSony's new PlayStation Portal is a $199.99 device that streams games via Wi-Fi from your home PlayStation 5. It does not offer cloud streaming or local media playback. The purpose-built hardware features an eight-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and has a nonremovable battery.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Sony PlayStation 5 review: slimmer model makes a great console betterThe PS5's slimmer upgraded model makes a great console even better, with more storage and a slightly less awkward design.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New Sony Patent Teases Perfect PlayStation Feature for Single-Player GamesSony's latest patent could make it easier to revisit parts in PS5 games.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

PlayStation Portal impressions: hands-on with Sony’s remote play handheld for PS5Sony’s $200 DualSense controller and tablet hybrid is solely for streaming games off your PS5 via remote play — something you can already do with other devices.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »