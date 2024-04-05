Sony Bank Explores Issuing Yen-Backed Stablecoin for IP Payments

Sony Bank is experimenting with issuing its own yen-backed stablecoin as a form of payment for businesses that use Sony Group's intellectual property. The trial will occur on the Polygon blockchain in collaboration with SettleMint.

Sony Bank will assess any legal issues and expects the experiments to last a few months.

