Son vuelve a marcar en la victoria de Tottenham 2-1 sobre Crystal Palace

Después de un comienzo lento, Tottenham se adelantó en el marcador en el minuto 53 cuando el defensa del Palace Joel Ward mando al fondo de las redes de su propio arco un pase de James Maddison. Entonces apareció Son para marcar su octavo gol de la temporada y asegurar que el Tottenham siga con paso imbatible en 10 partidos.

Pape Sarr cortó el balón para Maddison y su disparo cruzado rebotó en Ward y entró en la red del Palace. Ange Postecoglou metió al extremo Brennan Johnson al minuto 64 y necesitó apenas dos minutos para dar la primera asistencia desde que se mudó procedente del Nottingham Forest. El suplente inició la jugada con un cabezazo amortiguado a Maddison, quien le devolvió el pase a Johnson y este asistió a Son en el área.

Read more:

sdut »

Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend Premier League leadSon Heung-min scored again as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away to provisionally extend its Premier League lead to five points. After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the 53rd when Palace defender Joel Ward turned a cross-shot from James Maddison into his own net. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Predictions and Picks: Spurs Stay Hot in DerbyEnglish Premier League odds, picks, and betting tips for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on October 27. EPL predictions and same-game parlay. Read more ⮕

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FREE LIVE STREAM (10/27/23): Watch Premier League onlineTottenham Hotspur faces Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Friday, Oct.27, 2023 (10/27/23) at Selhurst Park Stadium in Croydon, England. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Football Live Stream: Watch via Streaming & TV TodayHere's where to watch the streaming Crystal Palace vs Tottenham football match today via live stream and TV. Read more ⮕

MATCHDAY: Tottenham visits Crystal Palace in Premier League. Girona and Nice eye first placeTottenham can extend its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Crystal Palace in a match that opens the 10th round of games. Spurs are one of two unbeaten teams along with Arsenal. Girona can retake the lead of the Spanish league if it can keep up its surprisingly strong form when it hosts Celta Vigo. Read more ⮕

Eva Longoria, 48, Is Toned All Over in See-Through, Crystal Dress in New VideoActress Eva Longoria sits down with Women's Health to tell it how it is. She shares the struggles of body shaming in the press, admits to her tattoo removal addiction and lets us in on her number one beauty secret. Plus, she reveals the reason behind her consistent workout routine. Read more ⮕