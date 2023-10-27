Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend Premier League lead

Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son, left, celebrates after scoring with teammate Brennan Johnson during the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Friday Oct. 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro celebrates following an own goal by Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward during the English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Friday Oct. 27, 2023.

After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the 53rd when Palace defender Joel Ward turned a cross-shot from James Maddison into his own net. Son then netted his eighth league goal of the season to ensure Tottenham stayed unbeaten after 10 games.

Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back for Palace in stoppage time, but Tottenham held on through a total of 11 minutes added on to move five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal. City visits rival Manchester United on Sunday, while Arsenal hosts last-place Sheffield United on Saturday. headtopics.com

Tottenham didn’t have a shot on target in the first half despite having more than 70% possession, and it took an own goal to break the deadlock.MATCHDAY: Barcelona hosts Madrid in Bellingham’s 1st ‘clasico,’ Arsenal plays Sheffield UnitedPape Sarr cut the ball back for Maddison and his smashed effort across goal bounced off Ward and into the Palace net.

Ange Postecoglou brought on winger Brennan Johnson in the 64th and he needed barely two minutes to produce a first assist for the club since his deadline day move from Nottingham Forest. The substitute started the move with a cushioned header to Maddison, who passed back to Johnson and he smartly recycled the ball to Son in the area. The Spurs captain rifled home from close range in the 66th minute. headtopics.com

Postecoglou then sent on Rodrigo Bentancur for his first appearance since he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee in February.

Read more:

AP »

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Predictions and Picks: Spurs Stay Hot in DerbyEnglish Premier League odds, picks, and betting tips for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on October 27. EPL predictions and same-game parlay. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Football Live Stream: Watch via Streaming & TV TodayHere's where to watch the streaming Crystal Palace vs Tottenham football match today via live stream and TV. Read more ⮕

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FREE LIVE STREAM (10/27/23): Watch Premier League onlineTottenham Hotspur faces Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Friday, Oct.27, 2023 (10/27/23) at Selhurst Park Stadium in Croydon, England. Read more ⮕

MATCHDAY: Tottenham visits Crystal Palace in Premier League. Girona and Nice eye first placeTottenham can extend its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Crystal Palace in a match that opens the 10th round of games. Spurs are one of two unbeaten teams along with Arsenal. Girona can retake the lead of the Spanish league if it can keep up its surprisingly strong form when it hosts Celta Vigo. Read more ⮕

Eva Longoria, 48, Is Toned All Over in See-Through, Crystal Dress in New VideoActress Eva Longoria sits down with Women's Health to tell it how it is. She shares the struggles of body shaming in the press, admits to her tattoo removal addiction and lets us in on her number one beauty secret. Plus, she reveals the reason behind her consistent workout routine. Read more ⮕

BK Councilmember Crystal Hudson talks importance of family leave, welcomes a new babyBrooklyn Councilmember Crystal Hudson returned to the office after she and her wife welcomed a newborn baby girl. Read more ⮕