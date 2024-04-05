Son of Hamas Cofounder Claims Hatred Against Jews in Islamic Culture

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas 's cofounder, claims that there is a lot of hatred against Jews in Islamic culture. He also states that the majority of Palestinians support Hamas and that October 7 was an attempt for ethnic cleansing .

He mocks pro-Palestinian activists for supporting Hamas and insists they belong in a mental asylum. Mosab Hassan Yousef, who was once aligned with Hamas, chose to aid Israeli intelligence.

