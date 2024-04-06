Son of former 'Real Housewives' cast member dies after release from jail

Josh Waring , the son of a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County ," has died just days after being released from jail for a parole violation , his mother said Saturday. He was 35.Waring, who had multiple brushes with the law over the past decade, found himself at the center of Orange County 's jail inmate phone scandal, which helped him ultimately win his release as well as a substantial settlement from county officials.
Waring died somewhere in Garden Grove of an apparent drug overdose, but the cause of death will be confirmed by coroner's officials after more tests are done, police said.His mother, Lauri Peterson, said in an Instagram post that her son died on Easter."It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," she wrote. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurt
Josh Waring Real Housewives Orange County Jail Parole Violation Drug Overdose Death
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »