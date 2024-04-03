Son of Dominican politician shot and killed at Houston gas station

The son of a prominent Dominican politician was shot and killed at a Houston gas station. The victim, Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, was the son of the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic.

Three suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting.

