Son of Buc-ee's co-founder accused of using hidden camera to spy on guests in Texas lake house bathroom

The son of a Buc-ee's convenience store co-founder is facing more than two-dozen charges for allegedly recording at least 13 people using bathrooms in his father's multimillion Texas lake house and other properties, according to a report.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing accusations he secretly recorded males and females “using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex,” according to an arrest affidavit from Texas authorities and reportedThe creepy scheme was exposed when guests at the lake house — who were there with Mitchell Wasek — spotted a charging port with a hidden camera plugged into the bathroom wall, the...

The friends took the camera and found dozens of videos of themselves and other people in the bathroom and bedrooms in the lake house on a micro-card, and in Mitchell Wasek’s Dallas apartment, court records stated. headtopics.com

“They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed,” the arrest affidavit states.

The videos date back to at least 2021 from other locations, including an Austin condo and a vacation home in Colorado, owned by Mitcchell Wasek’s parents, KXAN reported, citing property records.

