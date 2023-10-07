This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ridley Scott is ready to reveal Denzel Washington's Gladiator 2 role. Coming nearly 24 years after Gladiator dominated the box office with a $503.

The upcoming Gladiator 2 is still shrouded in secrecy, but Scott is starting to reveal more about the movie. Speaking to Total Film magazine, Scott spoke about Washington's character in particular. Washington will be playing a man who was wronged by the Romans, branded as a slave, and forced to fight to earn his freedom as a gladiator. More is set to be unveiled as the release date approaches.

"As for Denzel’s character… There were businesses of gladiators who could indeed earn their freedom if they stayed alive. That was the deal. So we went right into that, in-depth. Where did he come from? How was he taken? He was branded with marks and registered with a brand on his chest as a slave. So that’s how he comes into the story. He’s a rich guy who’s still carrying a grudge. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From The Sopranos to Breaking Bad, there are a ton of groundbreaking TV shows that set the gold standard for the modern television landscape.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.It's a Wonderful Knife trailer shows Justin Long in a horror twist of the classic James Stewart Christmas-centered film It's a Wonderful Life.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The MCU's origin story formula has become repetitive, but the Multiverse Saga's new characters prove that Marvel is working to subvert expectations.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Reptile is an intriguing name for the new thriller starring Benicio Del Toro. Here's who the "reptile" in Netflix's 2023 movie really is.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Writer Thomas Schnauz reveals that there was originally a different plan for Jesse in Breaking Bad season 5 in which he inherited Walt’s empire.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Thor has unlocked a new power in Marvel Comics, giving him abilities that would've drastically changed his movie journey through the MCU.