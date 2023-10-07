Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Though Sofia Barclay is still just getting started in show business, she has already amassed an impressive list of credits in popular TV shows and blockbuster movies.
In 2023, Barclay took another leap in her career when she tried her hand at voice acting for the first time in a massive blockbuster superhero movie. Voicing one of the Spider-Man variations in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barclay added another element to her impressive repertoire of talents that have already been on display in her other TV, movie, and even stage roles.
One clear step in the evolution of a recognizable actor is the phase in which they play major supporting roles, and nearly steal the show in their brief appearance.
5 Defending The Guilty (2018-2019) A frequent supporting actor, Sofia Barclay rarely gets the chance to grow a character, but her turn in the underrated sitcom Defending the Guilty gave her that opportunity. Will Packham (Will Sharpe) is an idealistic pupil barrister who must learn to balance his difficult professional life with his even more difficult personal woes.
It takes true talent to be subtle when performing in movies and TV shows, and Sofia Barclay delivered a truly masterful turn in the musical sitcom We Are Lady Parts.