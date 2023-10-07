Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It’s no secret that Godzilla is the King of the Monsters, but the current MonsterVerse movies don’t fully explain what that means exactly.

The MonsterVerse is a modern retelling of the Godzilla mythos, consisting of 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong. Throughout the saga, fans watch as Godzilla makes his presence known to the world as he battles rogue kaiju and proves himself superior to them all (including the giant killer-robot Mechagodzilla).

The Earth Is An Extension Of Godzilla Himself In the canonical addition to MonsterVerse continuity, Godzilla: Dominion by Greg Keyes and Drew Johnson, readers are shown what Godzilla was doing between the events of King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. headtopics.com

The idea that Godzilla is so in tune with the world is an amazing addition to his established lore. This ability not only better explains why he, out of all the kaiju on the planet, is the King of the Monsters, but also proves true his moniker.

Godzilla can feel, hear, and see everything on Earth the way a human can with their physical body, which is an incredible upgrade that was given to him within this newly established MonsterVerse continuity, and proves definitively why Godzilla is the undisputed King of the Monsters. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.New Killers of the Flower Moon clip shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in dire straits as they face the consequences of their botched murder.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The MCU's origin story formula has become repetitive, but the Multiverse Saga's new characters prove that Marvel is working to subvert expectations.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Reptile is an intriguing name for the new thriller starring Benicio Del Toro. Here's who the "reptile" in Netflix's 2023 movie really is.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Writer Thomas Schnauz reveals that there was originally a different plan for Jesse in Breaking Bad season 5 in which he inherited Walt’s empire.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Thor has unlocked a new power in Marvel Comics, giving him abilities that would've drastically changed his movie journey through the MCU.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Though they are often underappreciated, healers play the important role of allowing wounded anime heroes to recover from even the gravest injuries.