Among the underrated classics of anime, Welcome to Dr. Irabu's Office deserves more attention. Toei's 2009 adaptation of Hideo Okuda's novels is unique in every way, in both visuals and subject.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It really isn't hyperbole to say there isn't anything like Irabu's, known as Trapeze in Japan. While its psychadelic visuals are a good conversation starter, its true strength is its storytelling, thanks to a surprisingly nuanced look at psychological issues and self-improvement.

Ironically, it is the visuals and the sniggering doctor that helps inject humanity into each story. Each patient has anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsions, addictions, and phobias; the hyper-stylized animation helps convey the stress of fearing that the stove has been left on, or the possibility of being stabbed. headtopics.com

Perhaps the best part of the story is that while Irabu might be a miracle doctor, handling eleven cases in a single week, the solutions are always understated, and never treated as magic bullets. Indeed, one episode subtly mocks the idea of a momentous catharsis, as the patient daydreams that screaming at his ex-wife will grant him a standing ovation.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.New Killers of the Flower Moon clip shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in dire straits as they face the consequences of their botched murder.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The MCU's origin story formula has become repetitive, but the Multiverse Saga's new characters prove that Marvel is working to subvert expectations.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Reptile is an intriguing name for the new thriller starring Benicio Del Toro. Here's who the "reptile" in Netflix's 2023 movie really is.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Writer Thomas Schnauz reveals that there was originally a different plan for Jesse in Breaking Bad season 5 in which he inherited Walt’s empire.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Thor has unlocked a new power in Marvel Comics, giving him abilities that would've drastically changed his movie journey through the MCU.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Though they are often underappreciated, healers play the important role of allowing wounded anime heroes to recover from even the gravest injuries.