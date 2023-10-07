Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the author's name attached to the project, it may seem like Stephen King adapted Rose Red from one of his books. The horror miniseries tells the story of Dr. Joyce Reardon and her group of psychics who go to Seattle's Rose Red mansion in search of proof of the supernatural.

Because the miniseries' full title includes the best-selling author's name, Stephen King's Rose Red naturally became associated with him. The horror writer penned the novels that inspired some of the best horror films, including Carrie and IT. However, unlike those movies, King developed the script for Rose Red.

Rose Red Isn't Based On A Stephen King Book Rose Red wasn’t adapted from one of Stephen King’s own works. Instead, King loosely adapted Shirley Jackson’s most iconic book, The Haunting of Hill House. headtopics.com

Rose Red's Wild Fictional Book Tie-In & "True Story" Marketing Explained Though Rose Red is fictional, the marketing team intentionally tried to blur the lines between fiction and nonfiction. Inspired by The Blair Witch Project, King came up with the idea to market the miniseries as a true story.

