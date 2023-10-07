Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Though Assassin’s Creed Mirage abandons many of the RPG-orientated elements of the franchise's past few installments, it retains a few excellent features.

Ubisoft's once incredibly popular franchise Assassin's Creed has wavered in quality and critical and commercial reception in recent years; however, Assassin's Creed Mirage seeks to rectify the mistakes of past games and return to what made the earliest games in the series so great. An aspect of this return to glory is the simplification of customization options.

5 Zanj Uprising Outfit The outfit of a Zanj rebel is perhaps the most tedious outfit to obtain in the game. Doing so involves traveling to the Upper Harbor of Harbiyah and boarding the ship. After doing so, Basim should enter the galley and push the box forward to reveal a gap. headtopics.com

Despite the time and effort-consuming challenges involved in acquiring and upgrading the Zanj Uprising outfit, it is certainly worth the time and effort. Partially as it is a visually interesting outfit that seems thematically appropriate given Mirage's setting, but primarily as it comes with one of Assassin's Creed Mirage's most useful perks — Infamous.

4 Milad’s Outfit Milad's Outfit can be obtained from behind the sealed door inside the ancient shrine at the bottom of the Northern Oasis in the Wilderness. Unlocking the door involves collecting five AC Mirage mysterious shards, which can be found on ten special enemies scattered around the Assassi's Creed Mirage's map. headtopics.com

The effect of this perk is to set off a flash of lightning following successful air assassinations, which disorient bystanders within a 15-meter radius — an invaluable perk in a game whose architecture seemingly encourages the execution of air assassinations.

