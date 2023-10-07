Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Deadpool 3's confirmed R-rating means the upcoming MCU movie will be just as intense and brutal as the first two films. Keeping that in mind, there are several confirmed and rumored characters whom audiences would undoubtedly love to see face off with each other on the big screen. This is especially true with certain Marvel characters who've always been featured in PG-13 films.

In Wolverine's case, it should feel a lot like 2017's Logan with its R-rating where the titular hero was able to show just how gruesome his claws can be. However, no one should expect there to be a victor thanks to Wolverine and Deadpool's impressive healing factors.

Deadpool Vs X-Men Origins: Wolverine Deadpool Deadpool 2's post-credits scene saw Wade "cleaning up" the timeline by shooting the Origin's version of Deadpool multiple times in the head. However, the multiversal nature of Deadpool 3 could easily feature a full-on showdown between the worst and best versions of Wade Wilson. headtopics.com

Dazzler Vs Deadpool One of the most anticipated cameos for Deadpool 3 is the rumor that Taylor Swift will make an appearance as the mutant Dazzler, a member of the X-Men who's also a major pop sensation (not unlike Swift herself).

Scarlet Witch Vs Deadpool Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has also been rumored with the idea that the X-Men may be coming from Earth-838 first seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As such, the MCU's Scarlet Witch could become a mutant once more as she was the daughter of Magneto in the comics. headtopics.com

