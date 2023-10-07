Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Thing is a classic horror film from 1982, and here is everything that the cast has done since the film's conclusion. The film follows a team of researchers who are determined to study an alien spacecraft that has been found in Antarctica.
One of the elements that made The Thing (1982), arguably one of the best horror movies of all time, have continued relevance decades later is the strong cast that brings the unique characters to life. Each one is memorable, partially because of the performances. For those curious as to what The Thing cast has been up to, here is a breakdown of their projects since 1982.
9 Kurt Russell As R.J. MacReady Kurt Russell portrayed one of the main protagonists of The Thing, R.J. MacReady. Russell went on to star in multiple other projects. After The Thing, Russell starred in 1983's Silkwood alongside the talented Meryl Streep. After that, he went on to do eight other movies in the 80s, each with varying degrees of success.
David also began to lend his voice to animated projects, such as Hercules, Coraline, and The Princess and the Frog. In addition to his impressive filmography, David has lent his skills to the small screen. He's held small parts on shows like Blackfish, Family Guy, and SpongeBob Squarepants.
7 Wilford Brimley As Dr. Blair Wilford Brimley played an important role in The Thing, a scientist named Dr. Blair who is eventually infected by the titular character. Brimley passed away in 2020 but had continued to work for decades after his role in The Thing. His most well-known roles were in The Natural, Cocoon, and Did You Hear About the Morgans?.
6 T.K. Carter As Nauls T.K. Carter portrayed the comedic character Nauls in 1982's The Things and has continued to work in entertainment ever since. It's no surprise that he was able to make audiences laugh in The Thing, considering he's been doing stand-up since he was just 12 years old.