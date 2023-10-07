Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 1408 makes the best out of its limited hotel room setting, which begs an intriguing question: how much of it was filmed in real locations, and how much of it was artificially created on a soundstage? Based on a short story of the same name, 1408 ranks among some of the best adaptations of Stephen King's works.
For the most part of its runtime, 1408's overarching storyline is confined to a hotel room setting. However, many of its opening scenes feature several outdoor locations, evoking one's curiosity about where its filming took place.
Owing to the hotel's historical significance and scintillating architecture, many other films have been shot in and around it. While the hotel's bar was featured in Mad Men's season 1, episode 8, its ballroom was also used for filming a scene from the 1987 movie, Wall Street. headtopics.com
The Reform Club, London, UK While the scenes depicting the exteriors of The Dolphin in 1408 were filmed around the Roosevelt Hotel, the hotel's initial lobby scene was filmed in London's Reform Club.
Hermosa Beach, California, US Before Mike heads to New York to check into The Dolphin's room no. 1408, the movie features scenes filmed in the South Bay region of Los Angeles. In one of these initial scenes from 1408, Mike nearly drowns to death on a beach before being rescued by a surfer. headtopics.com
This road is located at the west end of 45th Street and runs between the border that separates Manhattan Beach and Dockweiler Beach. In other scenes from the beach, 1408 also features shots of the lifeguard towers and the rocky barrier of the El Porto region of Manhattan Beach.
Hermosa Beach Post Office & Scotty's on the Strand, Hermosa Beach, California, US One of the pivotal moments in 1408 is when Mike believes he has escaped the room and writes a novel about it. However, right after he goes to a nearby post office to submit his first draft to a publication, the post office morphs into the room, revealing that he never escaped at all. headtopics.com