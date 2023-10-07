Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 1408 makes the best out of its limited hotel room setting, which begs an intriguing question: how much of it was filmed in real locations, and how much of it was artificially created on a soundstage? Based on a short story of the same name, 1408 ranks among some of the best adaptations of Stephen King's works.

For the most part of its runtime, 1408's overarching storyline is confined to a hotel room setting. However, many of its opening scenes feature several outdoor locations, evoking one's curiosity about where its filming took place.

Owing to the hotel's historical significance and scintillating architecture, many other films have been shot in and around it. While the hotel's bar was featured in Mad Men's season 1, episode 8, its ballroom was also used for filming a scene from the 1987 movie, Wall Street. headtopics.com

The Reform Club, London, UK While the scenes depicting the exteriors of The Dolphin in 1408 were filmed around the Roosevelt Hotel, the hotel's initial lobby scene was filmed in London's Reform Club.

Hermosa Beach, California, US Before Mike heads to New York to check into The Dolphin's room no. 1408, the movie features scenes filmed in the South Bay region of Los Angeles. In one of these initial scenes from 1408, Mike nearly drowns to death on a beach before being rescued by a surfer. headtopics.com

This road is located at the west end of 45th Street and runs between the border that separates Manhattan Beach and Dockweiler Beach. In other scenes from the beach, 1408 also features shots of the lifeguard towers and the rocky barrier of the El Porto region of Manhattan Beach.

Hermosa Beach Post Office & Scotty's on the Strand, Hermosa Beach, California, US One of the pivotal moments in 1408 is when Mike believes he has escaped the room and writes a novel about it. However, right after he goes to a nearby post office to submit his first draft to a publication, the post office morphs into the room, revealing that he never escaped at all. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist, but fans of the original movie should check out a different feature instead.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Friends director James Burrows, who helmed the pilot in addition to many other episodes of the iconic sitcom, explains how he worked with the cast.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Larva Mage is a powerful spellcaster in the D&D DLC of Minecraft that you fight in a boss battle, filled with strange minions and magic to beat.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The father of Charmaine’s twins is the biggest mystery in Netflix’s Virgin River right now, but the books might have already revealed his identity.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.David Gordon Green defends his 12-year-old comedy/fantasy film Your Highness, which famously flopped despite featuring a star-studded cast.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan urges fans to watch the show to help prevent its cancelation like what happened to Star Trek: Prodigy.