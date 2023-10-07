Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother season 25 host Julie Chen Moonves just predicted that week 10 Head of Household (HOH) Bowie Jane will be "manipulated" by her fellow houseguests because she's "terrified.

In an interview with EW, Julie shared her thoughts about under-the-radar player Bowie winning HOH. When asked if Bowie would assert herself as HOH or get manipulated by the other houseguests into making their moves, Julie answered, "I see her being manipulated." As Julie explained, "She looked terrified of her HOH duties when we got off the air.

Julie is correct that both Felicia and Mecole stayed true to themselves during the past week. It would've been out of character for Felicia to sit back and accept her fate. It also would've been fake for Mecole to try to make new alliances at the last minute after playing such a quiet game. They both did the best they could in their own style. headtopics.com

Hopefully, Julie's predictions about Bowie Jane's HOH won't come true. It's refreshing to see someone completely different in power, after weeks of the power shifting from Cameron Hardin to Jared Fields and back again. Having someone new take control of the house will refresh the game and possibly lead to new alliances.

Big Brother season 25 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

