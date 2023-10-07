SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary As a fan-favorite member of the Superman Family, Superboy has almost always felt stuck in the shadow of the Man of Steel.

The backup story “Super Is as Super Does” by Magdalene Visaggio, Matthew Clark, Matt Herms, and Rob Leigh in the pages of Action Comics #1057 finds Conner back in Smallville following his intergalactic travels, as seen in the miniseries Superboy: Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter, Jahnoy Lindsay, and Lucas Gattoni. Conner still seeks to come to terms with his own identity separate from Superman.

When Ma Kent reminds him that they decided against such a drastic change, Conner replies, “No, you just told me it wouldn’t work because Clark’s hair can’t be bleached.” And while this may seem like a glib, spur-of-the-moment decision for the Boy of Steel, this simple instance of super-teenaged rebellion is having exactly the effect that Superboy intended. headtopics.com

As a literal clone, Superboy was specifically created as a replacement Superman, leaving him with no shortage of internal crises regarding his place in the world. But he has always differed greatly from Kal-El at a genetic level. It even took Conner years to develop Kryptonian abilities, as he originally relied on tactile telekinesis to recreate the Man of Steel’s iconic powers.

Superboy has proven himself as a hero in his own right more times than fans can count, but he still struggles with living up to some pretty Super expectations. Conner Kent truly wants to be his own man, and this new hairdo goes a long way towards reminding everyone that he’s not his older brother, Clark. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Simpsons season 36 will carry Springfield's most famous family through into 2025, and here's everything we know about the show's return on Fox.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.90 Day Fiancé will air on TLC in 2023, and it's time to share facts about when it will premiere, and which cast members will be involved.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., who helmed the 2011 The Thing prequel, reveals the story he had planned for an unmade follow-up movie.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.American Horror Story season 12 episode 3 ended with Anna discovering her pregnancy might not be over yet, but could this actually be a bad thing?

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The finale of Ahsoka season 1 sees Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea, and here are 6 theories on how they can return home to the Star Wars galaxy.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens teases how Luffy's newfound notoriety will be a major point of conflict going into season 2 of the adaptation.