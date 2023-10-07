Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary As a fan-favorite member of the Superman Family, Superboy has almost always felt stuck in the shadow of the Man of Steel.
The backup story “Super Is as Super Does” by Magdalene Visaggio, Matthew Clark, Matt Herms, and Rob Leigh in the pages of Action Comics #1057 finds Conner back in Smallville following his intergalactic travels, as seen in the miniseries Superboy: Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter, Jahnoy Lindsay, and Lucas Gattoni. Conner still seeks to come to terms with his own identity separate from Superman.
When Ma Kent reminds him that they decided against such a drastic change, Conner replies, “No, you just told me it wouldn’t work because Clark’s hair can’t be bleached.” And while this may seem like a glib, spur-of-the-moment decision for the Boy of Steel, this simple instance of super-teenaged rebellion is having exactly the effect that Superboy intended. headtopics.com
As a literal clone, Superboy was specifically created as a replacement Superman, leaving him with no shortage of internal crises regarding his place in the world. But he has always differed greatly from Kal-El at a genetic level. It even took Conner years to develop Kryptonian abilities, as he originally relied on tactile telekinesis to recreate the Man of Steel’s iconic powers.
Superboy has proven himself as a hero in his own right more times than fans can count, but he still struggles with living up to some pretty Super expectations. Conner Kent truly wants to be his own man, and this new hairdo goes a long way towards reminding everyone that he’s not his older brother, Clark. headtopics.com