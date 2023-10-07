Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Warning: Spoilers for One-Punch Man, Chapter #193 (JP)In the latest chapter of One-Punch Man, Saitama finds himself wrapped up in a plot straight out of a fantasy Role-Playing Game, and once again demonstrates his incredible power by resolving this prophesied battle in a single punch.
Chapter #193 of One-Punch Man (#191 in Viz's English version) opens with Saitama inexplicably hanging out in a Fantasy-inspired world, where he stops a cultist from obtaining one of nine artifacts, which would allow him to break the seal on an ancient evil known as the Cruel Dragon.
Saitama's Latest Victory Could Be A Preview Of His Future Battle With God Saitama's "get it over with" approach to ancient prophecy is an interesting move on his part. It seems to have been made up equally of a desire to defeat a dangerous villain, as well as the hopes that this Cruel Dragon could actually provide Saitama a challenge (which it clearly didn't).
This funny side story gets more interesting, however, when considering that, in Saitama's original world, the "Earth is in danger" prophecy made by Shibawawa is still in effect, which predicted that the biggest threat to the planet (and thus possibly Saitama's first real challenge) would come soon.
The Cruel Dragon story was very compressed, taking up only the first half of the chapter, but it may well be a little preview of things to come. Shibabawa's prophecy is likely connected to God, the mysterious ultra-villain that has become a new focal point of the series, a lifeform that seems intent on destroying humanity as a whole.