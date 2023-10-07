Warning: Spoilers for One-Punch Man, Chapter #193 (JP)In the latest chapter of One-Punch Man, Saitama finds himself wrapped up in a plot straight out of a fantasy Role-Playing Game, and once again demonstrates his incredible power by resolving this prophesied battle in a single punch.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chapter #193 of One-Punch Man (#191 in Viz's English version) opens with Saitama inexplicably hanging out in a Fantasy-inspired world, where he stops a cultist from obtaining one of nine artifacts, which would allow him to break the seal on an ancient evil known as the Cruel Dragon.

Saitama's Latest Victory Could Be A Preview Of His Future Battle With God Saitama's "get it over with" approach to ancient prophecy is an interesting move on his part. It seems to have been made up equally of a desire to defeat a dangerous villain, as well as the hopes that this Cruel Dragon could actually provide Saitama a challenge (which it clearly didn't). headtopics.com

This funny side story gets more interesting, however, when considering that, in Saitama's original world, the "Earth is in danger" prophecy made by Shibawawa is still in effect, which predicted that the biggest threat to the planet (and thus possibly Saitama's first real challenge) would come soon.

Close The Cruel Dragon story was very compressed, taking up only the first half of the chapter, but it may well be a little preview of things to come. Shibabawa's prophecy is likely connected to God, the mysterious ultra-villain that has become a new focal point of the series, a lifeform that seems intent on destroying humanity as a whole. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Simpsons season 36 will carry Springfield's most famous family through into 2025, and here's everything we know about the show's return on Fox.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.90 Day Fiancé will air on TLC in 2023, and it's time to share facts about when it will premiere, and which cast members will be involved.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., who helmed the 2011 The Thing prequel, reveals the story he had planned for an unmade follow-up movie.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.American Horror Story season 12 episode 3 ended with Anna discovering her pregnancy might not be over yet, but could this actually be a bad thing?

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The finale of Ahsoka season 1 sees Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea, and here are 6 theories on how they can return home to the Star Wars galaxy.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens teases how Luffy's newfound notoriety will be a major point of conflict going into season 2 of the adaptation.