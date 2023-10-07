Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Marvel Cinematic Universe is host to a wide variety of iconic villains, the less-noticed of which have some excellent scenes that get lost in the noise.
9 The Vulture And Spider-Man's Confrontation Michael Keaton is more famous for playing a hero thanks to his career as Batman, but Marvel Studios instead opted to incorporate him as a villain. Adrian Toomes appears in Spider-Man: Homecoming as a villainous breath of fresh air, with Keaton's great performance breathing life into the former blue collar worker turned airborne criminal.
In an act that was monumental in the Thor franchise and the MCU at large, Hela is able to single-handedly stop an attack from Mjolnir and shatter the legendary weapon, rendering Thor hopeless. This unforgettable introduction is a perfect display of power to make it clear that Hela meant business. headtopics.com
6 The Mandarin's Fight With Ying Li Hotly anticipated in the Marvel Universe following the fake-out in Iron Man 3, The Mandarin was finally introduced to fans in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi's father, Xu Wenwu, is portrayed as a complicated character, his desire for power at all costs and status as a warlord often conflicting with his love for his family.
Ultron quickly gains self-awareness, questioning his purpose, and ultimately decides to reject the purpose given to him, protecting the Earth by purging it of its greatest threat: Humanity. headtopics.com
3 Kaecilius Doubts Doctor Strange's Ability One significant aspect of Marvel's problems with creating memorable villains is the films' tendencies to have their antagonist simply be an evil version of the hero. Few MCU villains exemplify this better than Kaecilius in Doctor Strange.