Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT That '70s Show and its spinoff, That '90s Show, mainly revolve around the Forman family, which consists of Red, Kitty, Eric, Leia, and a handful of other members who are seen over the course of both television shows.

The dynamics of the Forman family are undoubtedly one of the highlights of That '70s Show and The '90s Show, and their relationships with one another were often the basis of numerous jokes throughout the two shows combined nine seasons (That '70s Show ran for eight seasons and, as of the writing of this article, That '90s Show has aired only one season on Netflix).

Bernice Forman The oldest member of the Forman family in That '70s Show was Bernice Forman, played by Marion Ross. Bernice was Red's mother and Eric's grandmother, and she appeared in four episodes throughout the first two seasons of the Fox sitcom. headtopics.com

Red Forman Red Forman, played by Kurtwood Smith, is one of the two Forman family members who appear as series regulars in That '70s Show and That '90s Show. Red is the patriarch figure in both shows, and his straight-faced humor makes him a fan-favorite character. He married Kitty after meeting her at a USO dance more than 20 years before the events of the original sitcom.

Marty Forman Red's younger brother, Marty Forman, played by Pat Skipper, only showed up in one episode of That '70s Show, "Grandma's Dead" in season 1. Marty came to town for his mother's funeral, and it was clear that he and his brother were polar opposites. headtopics.com

Kitty Forman Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty Forman (née Sigurdson) married into the Forman family in That '70s Show, much to her mother-in-law's dismay since Bernice wanted her son to marry into money. Unlike her husband, Kitty has a cheerful disposition. But she tends to break easily when pushed too far by those around her.

Read more:

screenrant »

Keystone International Livestock Expo at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex has something for the whole familyThe Keystone International Livestock Expo is back for its 66th year with more animals and fun!

‘Great British Baking Show’ Recap: Fans Blast Show for Tomato FiascoKeith tried his best to ketchup (ha, ha) with his opponents, but Paul Hollywood was incredibly displeased thanks to a tomato-shaped biscuit in his showstopper.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Spy x Family Code: White is the first film in the franchise. Here's everything we know about Twilight, Anya, and Yor's big-screen adventure.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.While Pet Sematary: Bloodlines sees the horror author's work return to the screen once more, there are many more upcoming Stephen King movies.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Read up on the latest Gladiator 2 News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The trailer for LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling recreates the movie's most notable scenes with a comedic twist.