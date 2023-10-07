Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While Jon-Michael Ecker is best known for playing Lieutenant Greg Grainger, in season 9 of NBC's Chicago Fire, he has consistently proven to be a very talented actor in all the various other shows and films that he has starred in.
Ecker began his career in the early 2010s, starring in a number of Mexican telenovelas like Niña de mi corazón and Popland!, but his first American role was a small appearance in the police procedural Major Crimes as Jake in season 4, episode 12, "Blackout".
8 Criminal Minds (2005-Present) Criminal Minds is an incredibly popular and long-running police procedural in which a group of FBI behavioral scientists use behavioral analysis to locate and capture criminals. The sixteenth season was rebranded as Criminal Minds: Evolution with a second season of Evolution renewed.
7 Gingerbread Miracle (2021) A 2021 Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, Gingerbread Miracle follows a man named Alex (Jon-Michael Ecker) who tries to sell his uncle's bakery with his high school friend (Merritt Patterson) but discovers that the gingerbread cookies that the bakery makes are actually magical and can grant wishes to anyone who eats them.
6 The Watchful Eye (2023) The Watchful Eye tells the story of a woman named Elena Santos (Mariel Molino) who is hired as a nanny and moves into a giant Manhattan apartment owned by the wealthy Ward family.
5 Gossip Girl: Acapulco (2013) A Mexican adaptation of The CW's Gossip Girl, Jon Ecker plays Nico de la Vega, this series' version of Nate Archibald. The grandson of the former governor, this charismatic rich kid is the longtime boyfriend of Barbara Fuenmayor, Gossip Girl: Acapulco's Blair Waldorf.