Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Though it may seem wildly unlikely, there is a fan theory that connects Jordan Peele's horror classic Get Out with a strange sci-fi comedy from the 1990s, and it actually makes a lot of sense. In 2017, comedian Jordan Peele wrote and directed his first film, Get Out.

Connecting a horror movie to a comedy may seem verging on impossible, but this fan theory did it with ease. Although Get Out is undeniably scary, it has some parallels to this comedy that are hard to ignore. Along with having a very significant common thread, there are plot details, cinematography, and even actors that are shared between the two movies' universes.

Get Out & Being John Malkovich Are Both About Body Snatching The most obvious link between Get Out and Being John Malkovich is that both movies are about body snatching. headtopics.com

Though each movie has their own approach to the topic, there's no denying that both films center on the idea of bodysnatching, or stealing an individual's body for personal use. Because Being John Malkovich is a comedy, it only lightly hits on the horrors of what Craig and Lotte are doing to John Malkovich, meanwhile Get Out makes these horrors absolutely real.

Get Out & Being John Malkovich Have Similar Villains Beyond the fact that both Get Out and Being John Malkovich include bodysnatching, the villains that are behind said bodysnatching are very similar as well. In Get Out, the Armitages are just one part of a larger community of wealthy white people who buy unsuspecting black victims and use them for immortality. headtopics.com

Money Plays A Significant Role In Get Out & Being John Malkovich Attached to these movies is also the idea of money. Not only are these antagonists using the bodies of unwilling victims, but they are also making a profit off of it. Get Out includes the Armitages and their peers putting their victims up for auction, selling their bodies for astounding prices.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Rapper Kid Cudi joins the Star Trek universe with "Boldly Be," a unique collaboration including music, video games, and apparel.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Atlanta star, the Oscar-nominated LaKeith Stanfield, has enjoyed a versatile multi-genre career in both films and TV shows.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Quantum Leap EP Chris Grismer chats with Screen Rant about the premiere's surprising reveal and what it could mean for Ben and Addison's future.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Blade and the Hulk are more alike than readers may give them credit for. Perhaps Blade actually should let his anger get the best of him.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green defends the trilogy-capping horror sequel after audiences came away from the movie deeply divided.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Simpsons season 36 will carry Springfield's most famous family through into 2025, and here's everything we know about the show's return on Fox.