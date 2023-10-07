Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The shocking return of Uno Nomesta in The Wheel of Time season 2 finale pays off a tease 33 years in the making. Uno was a key supporting player in the Horn of Valere arc both in the book storyline and the live-action take on in Amazon’s Wheel of Time show.

In Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books, Uno survived the journey to Falme and was among those in attendance when Mat blew the Horn of Valere, summoning the Heroes of the Horn to help win the battle. Interestingly, the TV show diverged from this path by having Uno meet an untimely death at the hands of Lady Suroth’s forces in the season’s third episode.

Uno’s Return Pays Off A Forgotten Tease From The Great Hunt The decision to use Uno in this manner allowed the series to follow through on a hint that dates all the way back to 1990 when The Great Hunt was published. In the book, a character named Hurin was among the characters on hand for the big fight. headtopics.com

The Wheel Of Time’s Uno Reveal Justified His Early Death Taking a major character not rooted in The Wheel of Time's mythology and allowing them to earn Hero status and return via the Horn of Valere would have been a truly great moment for the books. That’s a big part of what makes Uno’s role in the finale so special. In a sense, it justifies the decision to kill him off in the first place.

By using him in this manner, The Wheel of Time proved that through their actions, characters in Rand’s story have what it takes to become legends in their own right after they die. After all, that’s the way it should be, as not all Heroes necessarily need to be figures from the past. headtopics.com

The Wheel Of Time Sets Up Uno To Return For The Final Season Not only did the show find a clever way to have Uno return, but it also set him up to appear one more time. As the prophecy says, the Horn of Valere is supposed to be blown again at the Last Battle, the final fight between the Light and the Shadow. The Last Battle is the story that unfolds in the 14th and final book, A Memory of Light.

