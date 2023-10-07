Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Love Is Blind season 5 is heating up, and it seems only a few pairs will make it down the aisle. The dating reality TV show premiered in 2020 and quickly became one of the most compelling Netflix shows ever. Love Is Blind season 5 aired in late September 2023 and featured 28 new cast members.

Like always, Love Is Blind gave a platform to dozens of singles looking for love. Love Is Blind season 5 featured Johnie Maraist, who tried her luck with multiple men. At the same time, the show also featured cool and positive personalities such as Milton Johnson. Each cast member on the season stood out because of their unique mindsets, characters, and professions.

6 Paige Tillman & Josh Simmons (Won't Marry) Love Is Blind season 5 also featured some pairs that didn't get screen time. One of those couples is Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons. The 32-year-old stylist and 32-year-old sales representative's story is a real example that love is really blind. The two connected in the pods and became each other's number-one picks. headtopics.com

5 Uche Okoroha & Aaliyah Cosby (Likely Won't Marry) Uche Okoroha and Aaliyah Cosby had a strange relationship. While the two seemed in love, their connection started to tumble due to a lack of faith in each other. In episode 7, the 29-year-old ICU travel nurse and the 34-year-old lawyer had a chat.

4 Chris Fox & Johnie Maraist (Likely Won't Marry) Chris and Johnie had an odd start to their relationship on Love Is Blind. Initially, the 32-year-old lawyer was unsure about picking between Izzy and Chris. She liked them both but ultimately broke up with the 28-year-old to take a chance on Izzy. Unfortunately, she made a bad move and soon got dumped in the pods. headtopics.com

3 Renee Poche & Carter Wall (Will Likely Marry) Renee Poche and Carter Wall aren't the show's main attraction, but they seem to have connected behind the scenes. The 32-year-old veterinarian and 30-year-old construction worker fell in love in the pods and began a relationship. According to Distractify, they have already traveled to Mexico together and were engaged.

