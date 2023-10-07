Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Jujutsu Kaisen boasts some of the best and most interesting characters in all of anime. With season 2 currently airing, more characters are being introduced to anime-only fans each week, with the original cast members being expanded on. From the heinous villains to the heroic sorcerers, there's no shortage of lovable characters.

9 Kento Nanami After graduating Jujutsu High, Nanami left to become a salaryman, but returned to being a sorcerer after having a personal revelation helping an employee at a bakery he frequented. He has a straight-laced, serious personality and barely cracks a smile. That isn't to say that he is a loner, as the bubbly Yuji and Gojo love having him around, and often rope him in to their antics.

7 Yuji Itadori The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen with a heart of gold, Yuji's extreme physical prowess is a mystery. His powers revolve around his melee combat abilities, and although it's a cliché in shonen anime, Itadori's passion and sheer strength makes him one of the most entertaining fighters in the series. headtopics.com

5 Maki Zenin Maki Zenin has a no-nonsense demeanor, but is never afraid to crack a joke here or there. Despite everything that she's been through, she's still able to connect with the other members of the cast, and finds reasons to smile throughout the series.

2 Gojo Satoru Known as the strongest jujutsu sorcerer alive, Gojo Satoru is probably the most loved character in the series. He is integral to the story as he has fostered and taught many of the strongest characters in the series. His personality is very deceptive as one would think he is a happy and bubbly man, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. headtopics.com

