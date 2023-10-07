Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ebon, one of Static's most dangerous enemies, just got even worse thanks to an invasive upgrade. Ebon was originally created for the Static Shock animated series, but only recently has been inserted into the character's official comic-book canon.

Desperate for help, Ebon extends a plea bargain to the title character in Static: Shadows of Dakota #6 by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Vita Ayala, and AndWorld Design. Knowing that Virgil's young friend Quincy, a Bang Baby himself, was captured and killed by the same task force that has Rubberband Man, Ebon tries to strike an alliance.

As if the act itself isn't terrifying enough, the process sounds like a painful one. When Ebon forces his way into Static's mind and forces Static to enter his, Virgil speaks of a "burning ice seeping into my chest, creeping into my mind."Shadows of Dakota Continues to Modernize Static's Rogues Gallery That feeling turns out to be the shadowy figure himself. headtopics.com

In canonizing another cartoon character for the comics, D-Struct, the series also puts a dark twist on his presentation and abilities. Meanwhile, Anansi, also created for the cartoon, gets his own subtle modifications as he enters the same universe of the comics. Ever since officially and canonically being introduced to Static, Ebon just got darker and scarier and continues to do so at every turn.

Here, by trying to get Static on his side and to see things his way, Ebon still puts Static through a painful process simply because his powers are naturally rooted in causing pain. Ever since debuting in the cartoon, Ebon himself was naturally pain-inducing and scary. headtopics.com

