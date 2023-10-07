Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

WARNING: Contains SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4, episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place."

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary While movies still have their place in the far future, Star Trek: Lower Decks implies watching television has apparently fallen out of fashion in the United Federation of Planets.

In Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," Grand Nagus Rom (Max Grodénchik) and his wife Leeta (Chase Masterson) meet with Starfleet's Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) and Admiral Vassily (Fred Tatasciore) to discuss Ferenginar's application to join the Federation. headtopics.com

At various times throughout other Star Trek shows, characters have shown an interest in old-school media like television and physical books. On Star Trek: Enterprise, the crew of the Enterprise NX-01 had weekly movie nights, as do the USS Enterprise crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Lt.

The Irony Of Star Trek’s Future Not Having TV Considering the Star Trek franchise not only began as a television show but also produces most of its best content for television, it's ironic that they present a future without TV. Star Trek would not exist without television and most Trek fans likely spend a lot of their time consuming television shows. headtopics.com

Boimler doesn't do things halfway, and he becomes quickly obsessed with the Ferengi's absurd TV shows. Bradward's newfound obsession with Ferengi television fits with his character for a number of reasons and proves that television would be just as addicting for the people of the future as it is today.

