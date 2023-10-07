Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The fate of Lucius in Our Flag Means Death has finally been clarified by showrunner David Jenkins. The show explores the adventures of Stede Bonnet and his tumultuous relationship with the legendary pirate Blackbeard.

As the wait for Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal begins, Jenkins spoke to Insider about the fake-out death. Jenkins never intended to actually cause Lucius' exit from the show, but he is excited to describe the way that Lucius' experiences have changed him. Shocked by the way that his kindness was punished, Lucius has developed a darker outlook and a crueler nature.

"You can't kill off Nathan Foad! He's fantastic. I never intended to kill Lucius. He's the best. But I liked that that character met with a violent fate after being so kind to Blackbeard. To have him come back and be a little damaged and be like an 'angry young man' version of Lucius was fun to play with. And I think Nathan had fun playing that. headtopics.com

The Inevitable Change In Lucius When Our Flag Means Death season 1 ended, Lucius was left in a precarious position. Having spent entire episodes supporting Ed and helping him work to become a better person, Lucius was met with a painful betrayal. Hoping to embrace his own darker side, Ed pushed Lucius into the ocean. At the end of the season, it appeared that Lucius was outright dead.

Anyone who suffers a near-death experience, as Lucius did, is likely going to be forever changed. Furious at the mistreatment, Lucius has outright rejected the kind impulses that led him to help Stede and Ed develop their relationship. Instead, he is a rude, impertinent, and uncaring person. headtopics.com

While the show is all about comedy, it still has heavy developments like these that can seriously influence characters. Lucius is not alone, as both Ed and Stede have had their personal outlooks change. Life as a pirate is harsh and painful, but the pirates need to be able to band together to support each other.

