Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Decades after first being teased by creator Todd McFarlane the Spawn reboot is on the way from Blumhouse, and after so many years in development, there's much to discuss around Jamie Foxx's debut as Spawn.

Most Recent Spawn Reboot News Spawn reboot news has arrived intermittently over the years since the project was first confirmed by Blumhouse in 2017. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane is heavily involved, and at one point was directing the new movie.

The Spawn movie reboot was first announced by Todd McFarlane in 1998, but it wasn't until 2017 when Blumhouse became involved that the project gained momentum. However, it would be another three years, in 2020, before Blumhouse confirmed that active development on the Spawn reboot had started.

"2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that. I stand by that." Blum restated to Comicbook.com in September 2023. There had been concerns the Spawn reboot would be delayed, both due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and Jamie Foxx's personal health issues.

Todd McFarlane isn't directing the Spawn reboot, but as the creator of the franchise has been involved with the project alongside producer Jason Blum. Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon are on screenwriting duties. While Todd McFarlane was reportedly directing the project at one point he's stepped back from that aspect of the movie.

