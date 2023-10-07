Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Exorcist: Believer includes several reveals about what happened to Chris and Regan MacNeil after The Exorcist. Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair's characters are no longer at the forefront of the franchise 50 years later, as the sequel shifts the narrative focus to Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.

Ellen Burstyn's return as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer marks the first time that the actress has played the role since the original. While Linda Blair reprised her role as Regan in The Exorcist II: The Heretic, the movie is no longer confirmed to be canon. The Exorcist: Believer is a soft reboot of the franchise that only acts as if the original 1973 movie has happened.

5 Chris MacNeil Studied Exorcisms For 10 Years The events of The Exorcist had a major impact on Chris MacNeil and her life. Ellen Burstyn's character was a successful actress during the events of the first movie. However, experiencing her daughter's possession brought a shift in her career and focus. headtopics.com

4 Chris MacNeil Became A World Famous Exorcist Specialist All the research Chris did after The Exorcist means that she became a world-famous specialist in exorcisms. The Exorcist: Believer teases her notoriety in this space by showing a clip from an interview that Chris did on TV. It appears that Chris completely left her life as an actress behind in pursuit of her exorcism knowledge.

3 Chris MacNeil Wrote A Book About Regan's Possession Chris and Regan's life changed after The Exorcist thanks to Chris deciding to write a book about the entire experience. This is a meta-nod to how The Exorcist is based on a book by William Peter Blatty and is part of how Chris applies everything she studied about exorcisms. headtopics.com

2 Chris & Regan's Relationship Deteriorated After The Exorcist While Chris' book was a huge success, it did not lead to only good things for the MacNeil family. Chris explains in The Exorcist: Believer that Regan hated her as a result of the book's release and success.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Exorcist III proved not all Exorcist sequels are blasphemousWriter/director William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist III ignored its predecessor—and his film was better for it

David Gordon Green wishes William Friedkin could have seen Exorcist: BelieverFriedkin—who directed the original Exorcist film in 1973—died this past August

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist, but fans of the original movie should check out a different feature instead.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.William Friedkin’s The Exorcist was banned in the UK for several reasons.

The Exorcist: Believer tries to the original's horror, but even Ellen Burstyn isn’t enoughThe Exorcist: Believer

Directed by David Gordon Green.

Tras resucitar a Michael Myers, este director se enfrenta a ‘The Exorcist’David Gordon Green, director de ‘The Exorcist: Believer’, habla de su arriesgada secuela