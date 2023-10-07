Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A recent news update for Labyrinth 2 has indicated that the sequel to the beloved '80s classic Labyrinth is facing a huge setback, and that's actually good for both the original movie and its fans.

Director Scott Derrickson, known for taut horror thrillers like The Black Phone and mystical MCU movies like Doctor Strange, had been attached to the film since May 2020, and fans have patiently waited for any news of Labyrinth 2. Now it appears that after years of the concept languishing in development hell, the Labyrinth sequel isn't moving forward.

Labyrinth 2 Not Happening Is Great For The Original Movie Labyrinth holds a special place in the hearts of fans who respond to its premise, world-building, and themes. Sarah's journey through Jareth's Labyrinth is a navigation of adolescence, and the steps she needs to take to become an adult. headtopics.com

A sequel risks jeopardizing the original's combination of heartfelt messaging with world-building and visual effects. Labyrinth 2 would probably incorporate more CGI than practical effects, and could prioritize style over substance when it comes to storytelling.

Labyrinth 2's Setback Highlights Why A Sequel Cannot Work Even in the '80s, when fantasy movies like Willow and Conan the Barbarian were popular, The Labyrinth was always a risky endeavor. headtopics.com

"We never got the script all the way to a place where the studio wanted to make it," Derrickson explained. "and at the same time, it's so daring and different that it is a tough movie for a studio to feel competent that it has enough commercial value to earn a profit.

{{PageTitle}}

