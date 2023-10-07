Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott explains why the epic sequel took so long to move forward after the original movie. The 2000 epic movie Gladiator was a massive commercial and critical success, climbing up as the second highest-grossing film of the year behind Mission: Impossible II.
In an interview with Total Film magazine (via GamesRadar), Scott explained the 23-year gap between the original Gladiator and the sequel. The director revealed that Gladiator 2 didn't have a good script until the idea of focusing on Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, arose.
Why now? It didn’t have a script . We tried, actually, four years ago, and I chose a very good writer who couldn’t get his head around it. He wrestled. He was terribly upset that he didn’t deliver. He’s a friend of mine. I said, 'You’re not getting there?' He said, 'No. headtopics.com
That took 10 months. So it went dead. And then we circled the wagons again, coming back with a very obvious idea, and why not? There’s a survivor. The survivor is the son of the union between Lucilla and Maximus.
Everything We Know About Gladiator 2 While details are sparse about Gladiator 2's plot, Scott confirmed that the movie would focus on Lucius' journey as a grown adult and set years after the events of the original installment. The original Gladiator ending saw Maximus die in a fight with Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) to save Lucilla and Lucius. headtopics.com
Some actors from the original Gladiator will return to reprise their characters in the sequel, including Nielsen's Lucilla and Derek Jacobi's Gracchus. However, the sequel will also introduce seasoned veterans and rising stars, including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas, and Moon Knight's May Calamawy.