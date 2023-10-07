Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Warning: contains SPOILERS for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter #2As it was clear from its title, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was created to focus on a new generation of shinobi, including the children of Naruto and Sasuke, but fans actually had to wait until part 2 of the manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, to see this promise come to fruition.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter #2, Konoha is invaded by Code and his army of Claw Grime soldiers. Naturally, Konoha's security divisions are tasked with responding to the threat, but what is surprising is that the majority of shinobi stepping onto the battlefield are members of the next generation.

Boruto Part 2 Gives The New Generation The Role That Fans Demanded This is not the first time that the next generation has occupied the center stage in Boruto. The initial few story arcs of the manga largely focus on the young shinobi in training. Indeed, the first ten chapters detail how Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuko negotiate the trials and tribulations of the Chunin Exam. headtopics.com

This is not the case in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The kids introduced in Boruto are now teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old, and they are in command. For example, while Shikamaru is the standing Hokage, the first two chapters give the impression that it's really Kawaki who holds true power.

Boruto's Young Shinobi Will Make The Story More Interesting Although it might have taken longer than expected, Boruto is finally starting to live up to its "next generation moniker". It couldn't have come at a better time, as more than a few fans would agree that the story had grown stale. headtopics.com

