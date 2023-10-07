Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Riley Diego from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days recently flirted with former cast member Kimberly Menzies. The 48-year-old Pennsylvania native recently completed his journey in Before the 90 Days season 6. On the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, he dated Vietnamese single mom Violet Tuyet, hoping to marry her.

While Riley’s connection with Violet didn’t go as intended, his new friendship with Kimberly may become fruitful. Recently, viewers spotted Riley getting flirty with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s ex. The duo interacted on a live video call on Instagram and planned to meet up.

The fan account wrote, “Riley is heading down to visit Kimberly in SD later this month and let’s just say ‘date night’ is planned.” The admin of the fan account added fire to the rumors by stating that Riley’s dad already refers to Kimberly as his “daughter-in-law. headtopics.com

Fans aren’t wrong to get excited about Kimberly and Riley’s potential relationship. Both cast members were in bad relationships and would suit each other well. Kimberly dated Usman, who seemed to only care about making his name and didn’t respect her. Riley dated Violet, who called him “ugly” and didn’t care for his romantic gestures.

Riley seems like a much better fit for Kimberly as well. Usman cared for the San Diego woman but didn’t respect her enough. He made comments about her looks and didn’t love her sufficiently. In comparison, Riley cared for Violet and bought her many gifts. He wanted to make the relationship work and didn’t worry about her past for the longest time. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wally West is the Fastest Man Alive, but a new glitch with his powers means that the Scarlet Speedster needs to think faster than he can run.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.ER Doctor Jordan Wagner analyzes Glenn’s brutal death scene in season 7 of The Walking Dead, explaining how such head trauma would affect the body.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The CBS series S.W.A.T. has been resurrected for season 7 after a brief cancelation; here's everything to know about what's next for the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Duncan Idaho is a memorable character in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie, but will Jason Momoa's charismatic swordmaster be back for Part Two?

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The trailer for James Wan's new horror movie, Night Swim, sees a mysterious supernatural presence terrorizing a backyard swimming pool.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Batman: White Knight mastermind Sean Murphy is teaming with Massive Publishing to reboot Zorro, and ScreenRant has an exclusive first look.