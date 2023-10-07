Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Riley Diego from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days recently flirted with former cast member Kimberly Menzies. The 48-year-old Pennsylvania native recently completed his journey in Before the 90 Days season 6. On the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, he dated Vietnamese single mom Violet Tuyet, hoping to marry her.
While Riley’s connection with Violet didn’t go as intended, his new friendship with Kimberly may become fruitful. Recently, viewers spotted Riley getting flirty with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s ex. The duo interacted on a live video call on Instagram and planned to meet up.
The fan account wrote, “Riley is heading down to visit Kimberly in SD later this month and let’s just say ‘date night’ is planned.” The admin of the fan account added fire to the rumors by stating that Riley’s dad already refers to Kimberly as his “daughter-in-law. headtopics.com
Fans aren’t wrong to get excited about Kimberly and Riley’s potential relationship. Both cast members were in bad relationships and would suit each other well. Kimberly dated Usman, who seemed to only care about making his name and didn’t respect her. Riley dated Violet, who called him “ugly” and didn’t care for his romantic gestures.
Riley seems like a much better fit for Kimberly as well. Usman cared for the San Diego woman but didn’t respect her enough. He made comments about her looks and didn’t love her sufficiently. In comparison, Riley cared for Violet and bought her many gifts. He wanted to make the relationship work and didn’t worry about her past for the longest time. headtopics.com